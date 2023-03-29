Roe City Roller Derby discusses season opener, community engagement

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Good Morning ArkLaMiss was joined by Heather Clark and Courtney Stapleton to talk about the upcoming Roe City Roller Derby season opener.

The Roe City Roller Derby starts its season on April 1 at the Monroe Civic Center at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 if you buy in advance or $15 at the door. All funds from the Roller Derby go to production, equipment, training clinics and various expenses. Supporting the Roller Derby helps them have opportunities to give back to the community.

There will be a new skater recruiting event at Skatetown in Monroe on April 5 from 7 to 9 p.m. This event will be the first of 17 weeks of training to play roller derby.

Roe City Roller Derby was founded in 2011 in Monroe, Louisiana. It is a skater-owned and skater-operated non-profit organization composed of skaters, officials, coaches and volunteers. Roe City Roller Derby works with several organizations in the community. In the past, they have volunteered and worked with the Food Bank of NELA, Toys For Tots, and donated to tornado relief for Union Parish.

If you are interested in working with Roe City, have an event you need volunteers for or have ideas of how they can help in the community, contact them at roecityrollers@gmail.com.

