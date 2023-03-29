Richwood officials bring in area experts for 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is helping its citizens with healthcare concerns during tough economic times.

Richwood officials held their 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair on March 29, 2023, at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center. Citizens completed wellness screenings and connected with vendors that could help them overcome recent health challenges. Mayor Gerald Brown says it was necessary to plan the fair for a second time after learning about citizens’ needs.

“There are other health concerns - there are so many resource concerns with the way that folks’ finances are right now,” says Brown. “And so we wanted to be able to provide all this information for folks. We thought that doing it again made a lot of sense.”

Dr. Wanda Al-Ahad Bey, a Richwood resident who says she’s an herbalist, was in attendance to support her neighbor who recently overcame health problems. She wanted to see what the fair had to offer to the community.

“She had a heart attack recently, and she’s trying to stop smoking,” Bey says. “I have seen things that would help her, and I also saw opportunities where I can volunteer and be of service to the community; especially children.”

With Monroe City Schools being out for spring break this week, one student of the school system used his free time in Richwood to teach senior citizens about the importance of exercising after dealing with a personal loss at one of the nutrition and exercise vendor tables - New Thinking, No Excuses.

“I have a few family members that have passed lately, and I think exercise helps them live longer, so I don’t want anyone else to feel that pain,” says Syre, a student of Monroe City Schools.

The Town of Richwood plans to host the health and resource fair again in 2024.

Some community resources for the 2023 fair included:

- Louisiana Health Connections

- Ollie Burns Library

- Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health

- NEDHSA Prevention and Wellness

- Acadian Ambulance

- LSU AgCenter

- Salvation Army

- Parkway Pharmacy South

- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

- NOVA, Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana, Inc.

- Kount Teens2

