Tornado Disaster Relief

Richwood officials bring in area experts for 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair

Town of Richwood 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair at Richwood Multi-Purpose Center
Town of Richwood 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair at Richwood Multi-Purpose Center(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Town of Richwood is helping its citizens with healthcare concerns during tough economic times.

Richwood officials held their 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair on March 29, 2023, at the Richwood Multi-Purpose Center. Citizens completed wellness screenings and connected with vendors that could help them overcome recent health challenges. Mayor Gerald Brown says it was necessary to plan the fair for a second time after learning about citizens’ needs.

“There are other health concerns - there are so many resource concerns with the way that folks’ finances are right now,” says Brown. “And so we wanted to be able to provide all this information for folks. We thought that doing it again made a lot of sense.”

Dr. Wanda Al-Ahad Bey, a Richwood resident who says she’s an herbalist, was in attendance to support her neighbor who recently overcame health problems. She wanted to see what the fair had to offer to the community.

“She had a heart attack recently, and she’s trying to stop smoking,” Bey says. “I have seen things that would help her, and I also saw opportunities where I can volunteer and be of service to the community; especially children.”

With Monroe City Schools being out for spring break this week, one student of the school system used his free time in Richwood to teach senior citizens about the importance of exercising after dealing with a personal loss at one of the nutrition and exercise vendor tables - New Thinking, No Excuses.

“I have a few family members that have passed lately, and I think exercise helps them live longer, so I don’t want anyone else to feel that pain,” says Syre, a student of Monroe City Schools.

The Town of Richwood plans to host the health and resource fair again in 2024.

Some community resources for the 2023 fair included:

- Louisiana Health Connections

- Ollie Burns Library

- Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health

- NEDHSA Prevention and Wellness

- Acadian Ambulance

- LSU AgCenter

- Salvation Army

- Parkway Pharmacy South

- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

- NOVA, Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana, Inc.

- Kount Teens2

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Hello Kiddie Kreations and additional Monroe vendors, March 2023
Monroe woman decorates for popular ATL hip-hop couple, growing local economy
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime...
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime investigation
Texas officials say a volunteer firefighter was killed by a tractor-trailer when he was working...
Firefighter putting out vehicle fire struck, killed by truck on interstate

Latest News

Carole Baskin in a still from "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" on Netflix
Big Cat Rescue made famous by ‘Tiger King’ moving animals to Arkansas
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/29
Generic medical examining room
Louisiana plans to spend $196 million to check Medicaid enrollees’ status