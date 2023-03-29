Officials break ground on Kansas Lane Extension project

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A project three decades in the making finally breaks ground.

Officials were on hand in Monroe on March 28 to celebrate breaking ground on the Kansas Lane Extension project.

Once complete, the project will connect Kansas Lane to Forsythe Extension at 165.

“Here we are today in Phase one, which is going to extend from 165 to Old Sterlington Road,” Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis told KNOE.

The project will extend Kansas Lane 2.5 miles from Desiard Street to 165.

Governor John Bel Edwards (D) says the project was first proposed in 1996.

“You also have ULM that’s gonna benefit from this,” Edwards told KNOE. “The airport is going to benefit from this. You now have VCOM. So much has happened over the decades. This project is actually more important than it was way back then.”

Mayor Ellis says the new route will improve access to the Monroe Regional Airport and Pecanland Mall. Plus, he thinks it will relieve congestion on 165 and Hwy 80.

“Any resident who travels this through north and south to either get to work, or school or anything else. I don’t have to tell you about the number of hours you sit in your vehicle,” explained Ellis. “How you have to adjust your day to do what you need to do, either to get your kids to school or go to work.”

Ellis says he met with Governor Edwards last May in Baton Rouge to line up funding.

“One of the things we came up with is a road transfer program, which more than 22 million will go toward funding this project from the state,” Edwards told KNOE. “Of course, there will be traditional capital outlay funding as well.”

With construction underway on phase one, Ellis says other stages will begin soon.

“Phase two, that we hope to put out in the fall, will connect Kansas Lane next to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home through the Cypress Point community,” said Ellis. “Ultimately, Phase Three, 2025, late 2024, will connect both of those through the community behind me.

Both Edwards and Ellis say diverting traffic from 165 and 80 will reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

