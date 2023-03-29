Morehouse Parish School District employee selected as award finalist by Department of Education

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A Morehouse Parish School Board employee has been selected as an Outstanding School Support Employee Louisiana State Finalist.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced on March 28 their list of state finalists for Outstanding School Support Employees. Those eligible for the nomination include bus drivers, food service workers, clerical workers, and custodial workers.

All public school systems were eligible to make one selection per category: elementary, middle, and high school. Over 700 nominations were submitted from across the state.

Tiffany Goldsby of Morehouse Parish School District was picked by the state DOE as one of the award nominee finalists.

“Support staff are the backbone of our schools,” the state DOE said in a Facebook post. “Congratulations to Louisiana’s Outstanding School Support Employee finalists.”

Finalists will be recognized during the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) meeting on April 19.

To see the full list of finalists, visit the DOE website.

