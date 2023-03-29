Tornado Disaster Relief

KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast: Relaxing week before storms return Friday

with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
By Sheena Martin
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Today is expected to be the coolest day over the next seven. Winds will start to turn out of the south and east by late tonight, and this will help our warm-up for the end of the week. Moisture will also gradually return to the region ahead of a cold front arriving Friday. This front could trigger a couple of isolated strong to severe storms, but severe weather threats are looking rather low at this time. Otherwise, it will be a nice weekend with rain chances moving in late Sunday. Stray chances for rain will continue in the forecast for early next week.

Today: Skies will start out mostly cloudy but will become mostly sunny. It’ll be very pleasant with highs peaking in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another great day to spend some time outside.

Tonight: Skies will stay mostly clear over the region allowing for temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 40s.

Tomorrow: A good start to the day with some cloud cover over the region. Sunshine will stay mixed with the clouds throughout the day. Winds will increase out of the south and east with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.

Friday: Winds will increase even more ahead of our next cold front and gusts could be as high as 30 mph. A big warm-up will take place ahead of the front with highs reaching the mid 80s. While some rain is expected early in the day, storms will scatter over the region later in the day with rain chances at 40%.

Isolated severe storms are possible.
Isolated severe storms are possible.(Max)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies will be in place behind Friday’s cold front. It will be a great day to spend some time outside as highs top out in the low 80s.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly cloudy as some late showers and thunderstorms are possible, but rain chances are only 20%. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday: A stray thunderstorm or two will be likely early in the morning with rain chances at 20%. Highs will soar to the mid and upper 80s.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss, but temperatures will still peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. Rain chances will increase later in the day to 20%.

Isolated severe storms are possible next Tuesday.
Isolated severe storms are possible next Tuesday.(Max)
