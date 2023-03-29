Biedenharn Museum and Gardens’ upcoming events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Good Morning ArkLaMiss was joined by Ralph Calhoun to talk about upcoming events at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens.

The first event, happening on March 30, is Dogs in the Garden. This event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, dogs are free. This annual event allows dog owners to meet one another and let the dogs have a stroll in the garden. Owners will also have the opportunity to learn about area dog-related businesses such as pet shops, groomers and veterinarians.

The second event, happening on April 4, is the exhibit opening reception for Drawn from the Bible. The reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. The Drawn from the Bible exhibit will be on display from April to December 31 with free admission. Calhoun says this is a great Easter weekend celebration. The exhibit will have collections of drawings dating from the mid-1600s to the 21st century and demonstrates the variety of media artists have used.

