Bastrop school restored into community center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In 2015, Randy Williams, Sharon Robinson, and Angela Robinson purchased the old Carver Elementary School from the Morehouse Parish School Board.

The group put in $25,000 of their own money for the building and spent at least $100,000 more on renovations to create a safe space for community members.

The building is now called the Robinson Williams restoration of H.O.P.E. Community Center. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Through Empowerment. Vice President of the organization, Randy Williams, says they wanted to unify the community by providing resources and activities.

“We’re trying to get them out of the house into some constructive type of environment that is fun, safe and educational,” Williams says.

Devondria Jones hosts a dance and mentorship glass for young girls. She says restoration of hope has made a huge impact and is just what the community needed.

“Something like this is not offered here at all; there’s nothing for the kids to do to spend time, to burn energy, to let themselves be free and have fun. There’s nothing like that here,” Jones says.

The kids can have fun and do what they love, whether that be in a dance class, or on the basketball court. The center also provides educational experiences through the community garden and library.

But it’s not just for kids. Williams says the center also qualifies as a food pantry, which offers non-perishable food boxes and fresh produce from their garden. One resident, Joyce Winston, says the food pantry has made her life easier.

“It’s a great help, because of people, like I’m disabled and it makes a big difference in stretching the food budget,” Winston says. “And it’s really good because the community needs this. And when you help one person you help another person.”

The Robinson Williams Restoration of H.O.P.E. Community Center also partners with the LSU ag center, Southern Ag, and The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, and many other local organizations for educational opportunities. Williams says he hopes his efforts will inspire others to continue giving back to the community.

“There are some things that you can do that’s going to uplift you, that’s going to be fun, and that it’s going to be enjoyable for you. And hopefully, it’ll stimulate something or growth in them to give back to their community as well,” Williams says.

They hope to incorporate a daycare in memory of Sharon Robinson, who helped make this a reality.

