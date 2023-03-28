Tornado Disaster Relief

Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released, coroner says

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office released the final toxicology results for Nathan Millard, the man who went missing after a night out in downtown Baton Rouge.

The below information was released by the EBR Coroner’s Office:

On March 7, 2023 my office conducted an autopsy on the remains of Nathan Millard, 42 years old. Our autopsy findings show no evidence of internal or external trauma. Our toxicology test results show the presence of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol in Mr. Millard’s system. Based on these findings, the cause and manner of death are as follows: Cause of Death – combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine and ethanol Manner of Death – accidental Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Mr. Millard’s family and friends.

