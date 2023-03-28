Tornado Disaster Relief

Southern Living ranks Monroe-West Monroe among best southern towns for retirement

Monroe-West Monroe has been ranked by Southern Living as one of the best southern towns for retirement.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Deciding on a place to retire can be a daunting task as there is so much to take into consideration. If you’re looking to retire by the river, though, Southern Living may have made the decision process just a tiny bit easier.

Southern Living published a story on March 26 rating the 16 best southern towns for retirement, and the Twin Cities made the list. Out of 16 towns, Monroe-West Monroe was ranked as number six for the best southern towns to retire in.

“Get two river towns for the price of one in Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana,” Southern Living said in the article. “These two communities are situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou Desiard. You’ll find history and restaurants, as well as loads of antiques at the famed Antique Alley, the 100-300 blocks of Trenton Street.”

Among the list are other towns such as Bradenton, Fl.; Helen, Ga.; Natchez, Miss.; and more. See the full list here.

