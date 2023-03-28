Tornado Disaster Relief

The Smashing Pumpkins tour stopping in Arkansas

The Smashing Pumpkins’ North American “The World is a Vampire Tour” will make a stop later this...
The Smashing Pumpkins’ North American “The World is a Vampire Tour” will make a stop later this year in the Natural State.(Walmart AMP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROGERS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Smashing Pumpkins’ North American “The World is a Vampire Tour” will make a stop later this year in the Natural State.

The band will perform Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Walmart AMP.

Opening acts include Interpol and Rival Sons.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m., and range in price from $45 to $150.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, at the Walmart AMP box office, or by calling 479-443-5600.

According to a news release from the AMP, all tickets will be delivered digitally.

“When attending a show, patrons just need to open their ticket wallet, tap on a performance to view the digital ticket QR code, show it to an usher for scanning and swipe left for any additional tickets or add-ons,” the release stated.

