Tornado Disaster Relief

Shreveport families who have lost loved ones to gun violence to join AG as he calls for new criminal justice legislation

Vivian police Officer Cortez Collins talks about shooting death of his son
Vivian police Officer Cortez Collins talks about shooting death of his son
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (KSLA) - A number of Louisiana families will join Attorney General Jeff Landry in Metairie Wednesday, March 29 as he announces new legislation demanding “truth and transparency” in criminal justice.

Two people from the Shreveport area will attend the event: Michelle Anglin and Cortez Collins.

Michelle is the mother of Landry Anglin, 13, who was killed by a stray bullet in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood in May of 2022. Cortez’s teenage son, Corterion Collins, 17, was murdered in Vivian in a gun fight involving other juveniles, also in 2022.

Dozens of other family members will be in attendance, as well as victim advocates, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Rep. Debbie Villio. In addition to Anglin and Collins, the following people are expected to attend:

The event will be held Wednesday, March 29 at Drago’s, located at 3232 N Arnoult Rd. in Metairie, at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe man is accused of extortion.
Monroe man arrested, accused of blackmailing woman with compromising photos and videos
House fire generic
4-year-old dies in Monroe fire, State Fire Marshal investigating
Hello Kiddie Kreations and additional Monroe vendors, March 2023
Monroe woman decorates for popular ATL hip-hop couple, growing local economy
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

School restored into Community center
Bastrop school restored into community center
School restored into Community center
School restored into Community center
KNOE Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Janet Davis, Children's and Young Adult Librarian of Carver-McDonald Branch Library in Monroe...
Carver-McDonald Branch Library grows caterpillars for spring story time
Carver-McDonald Branch Library grows caterpillars for spring story time
Carver-McDonald Branch Library grows caterpillars for spring story time