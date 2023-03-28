Tornado Disaster Relief

Only paid subscribers to show in special Twitter feed, Musk says

FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. ...
FILE - The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CEO Elon Musk says that soon, only paid subscribers will show up in the “For You” feed.

Starting April 15, the tab you see when you first sign in will only recommend accounts that pay for premium Twitter service.

Also, non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Musk said the change was to fight bot accounts, but he has also been pushing people to pay $84 a year for Twitter.

Last week, Musk announced that the free blue checkmark for legacy verified accounts given to celebrities, public officials, journalists and notable organizations was going away on April 1.

Users who want to keep it will soon have to pay for the premium Twitter service.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe man is accused of extortion.
Monroe man arrested, accused of blackmailing woman with compromising photos and videos
House fire generic
4-year-old dies in Monroe fire, State Fire Marshal investigating
Hello Kiddie Kreations and additional Monroe vendors, March 2023
Monroe woman decorates for popular ATL hip-hop couple, growing local economy
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Harris/Rales group submits bid for Commanders
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released, coroner says
Fed official Michael Barr testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing regarding the...
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of SVB failure