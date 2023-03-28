Monroe woman decorates for popular ATL hip hop couple, growing local economy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe decorator received the opportunity to decorate parties for a popular hip hop couple Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta, GA.

Ulonda Holman, a Monroe business woman has only been in business for under six years, and she’s already taken her party decorating services to new heights, and she’s taking other local businesses in Monroe along with her.

Holman, the Owner and main decorator of Hello Kiddie Kreations, decorated for the daughter of hip hop stars Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris. On March 25, 2023, Holman and her team decorated a ‘TikTok Sleepover’ for Heiress Diana Harris and a ‘Lucky 7′ party for Heiress’s birthday on March 26.

Holman says when she works with high-end consumes like the entertainment giants, it’s important for her to get them to see what Monroe has to offer.

“They’re advocates on so many different areas, so basically, I want them to come to Monroe,” Holman says. “They have so many different things going on. So, I need them to see that there are a lot of needs that we have as well. So, I want them to bring that productivity here.”

Holman says collaborating with other businesses in Monroe is something she keeps on her to-do list. Whenever, she travels, she takes other vendors with her so they can be able to connect with her clientele.

“You don’t have to leave home and move away - just to be able to be successful. What you do is - you take your brand to another level; that means that you don’t just apply your brand to this area; you look to go higher,” says Holman.

By constantly posting her work on social media, Holman was able to connect with the hip hop family. On a traditional route, another way for businesses to land unique opportunities is to join a local chamber. Kenya Roberson, Executive Director of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce says, when businesses join business associations, it’s a convenient way for visitors to find vendors in the area.

“It definitely puts you above the rest,” says Roberson. “It allows you to actually be advertised and market without you even having to do a lot. It also allows persons or companies that are looking outside the city of Monroe to actually go and shop through our directory.”

Holman’s work with the hip hop stars has led her to decorate for celebrity clients for upcoming events.

The hip hop couple, T.I. and Tiny, are also known for investing time and resources in social justice projects. Currently, in the ArkLaMiss region, the couple is leading a petition to preserve a memorial site in Natchez, Miss, according to their official website. The landmark represents the concentration camp, The Devil’s Punchbowl.

