KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Relaxing week before storms return Friday
with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Mild weather will continue to stick around over the next few days. While temperatures are dropping slightly for today and tomorrow, a big warm-up is on the way for the end of the week. Unfortunately, storms return to the region on Friday. We will keep a few isolated chances of rain this weekend, but it will not be a washout.
Today: A nice day for the region with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Winds will have a little breeze with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs peaking in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll be another great day to spend some time outside.
Thursday: A good start to the day with mostly sunny skies in place over the region. Winds will increase with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.
Friday: Winds will increase even more ahead of our next cold front and gusts could be as high as 30 mph. A big warm-up will take place ahead of the front with highs reaching the mid 80s. Storms will scatter over the region later in the day with rain chances at 40%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies will hang around for the region with an isolated storm or two possible later in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are 30%.
Sunday: A partly cloudy start to the day with cloud cover gradually increasing. Some early showers are possible, but rain chances are only 20%. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Monday: Scattered thunderstorms will be likely once again in the region with rain chances at 30%. Highs will soar to the upper 80s.
