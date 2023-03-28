KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast: Relaxing week before storms return Friday

Mild weather will continue to stick around over the next few days. While temperatures are dropping slightly for today and tomorrow, a big warm-up is on the way for the end of the week. Unfortunately, storms return to the region on Friday. We will keep a few isolated chances of rain this weekend, but it will not be a washout.

Today: A nice day for the region with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Winds will have a little breeze with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Be sure to get outside and enjoy it.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue over the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs peaking in the upper 60s and low 70s. It’ll be another great day to spend some time outside.

Thursday: A good start to the day with mostly sunny skies in place over the region. Winds will increase with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.

Friday: Winds will increase even more ahead of our next cold front and gusts could be as high as 30 mph. A big warm-up will take place ahead of the front with highs reaching the mid 80s. Storms will scatter over the region later in the day with rain chances at 40%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies will hang around for the region with an isolated storm or two possible later in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are 30%.

Sunday: A partly cloudy start to the day with cloud cover gradually increasing. Some early showers are possible, but rain chances are only 20%. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday: Scattered thunderstorms will be likely once again in the region with rain chances at 30%. Highs will soar to the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.