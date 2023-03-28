KNOE Evening Recap of Powerful Tornado that Impacted Rolling Fork

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Intense, dangerous severe weather impacted parts of Mississippi Friday evening. One storm that formed over eastern Louisiana eventually produced a devastating tornado in west-central Mississippi, a very short distance from the edge of the KNOE viewing area.

The storm that produced the deadly tornado became tornado-warned by the National Weather Service Friday evening over East Carroll Parish before eventually producing a tornado in Mississippi. The tornado that formed eventually devastated the city of Rolling Fork, Mississippi and impacted Silver City, Mississippi, traveled on the ground for close to 60 miles.

This storm is notable for Louisiana because Rolling Fork, Mississippi is only 20 miles east of Lake Providence, LA, which is located in the KNOE viewing area. It is also notable because its max wind estimated at 170 miles per hour and its distance traveled on the ground, close to 60 miles.

