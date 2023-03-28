Tornado Disaster Relief

Health and Resource Fair coming to Richwood

The mayor of Richwood joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the upcoming health and resource fair.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Richwood is preparing for its 2nd annual Health and Resource Fair. The fair is a free event and will inform people about their health and wellness.

The Mayor of Richwood, Gerald Brown, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the fair. He says there will be several vendors, giveaways, and free screenings. He says the fair will be very interactive with people in the community as the vendors will be talking about health and wellness.

Brown said the fair is meant to look for ways to educate people on their health, finances, and the resources that are available to them. He says they will cover everything from your financial well-being to pharmacies.

The fair will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. at the Richwood multi-purpose center on March 29.

