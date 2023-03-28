Franklin Parish Health Unit hosting community open house

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Health Unit is having an open house for the community to learn about the programs and services the Health Unit in Winnsboro offers.

The open house is on Friday, March 31, from 12 to 2 p.m. The Health Unit is located at 6614 Main St. in Winnsboro. Light refreshments will be provided.

During the open house, you will get the opportunity to meet the staff, take a tour and learn about the programs. Those attending will also be able to receive Covid and flu vaccines, Medicaid navigation and more.

If you have questions, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s website.

