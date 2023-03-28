Feed Your Soul: A shop serving up a cup of joe with a purpose

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Whether you call it a cup of joe, a cup of java, or an americano, almost everyone loves coffee.

Kacie Kieffer, a physical therapist in the Ruston area, has a cup of coffee regularly.

“I love coffee, I like that extra kick of caffeine to get me through the day,” said Kieffer.

She and her fiancé are now coming to a new shop in Ruston where they’re serving coffee with a purpose, Black Rifle Coffee Company.

Another customer, Rand McClure, loves what they are all about. “Supporting the troops, and first responders, and you get a great product. It tastes good and a good environment,” said McClure.

Every cup of coffee sold at Black Rifle Coffee in Ruston benefits our nation’s heroes.

Seth Kenney, M and M Corporations purchaser, says the company is owned and operated by veterans. “Having a coffee company that’s veteran-owned, ran, and funded is really easy to market towards your first responders, your police officers, your firefighters, your veterans,” said Kenney.

Kenney says he has not been a fan of coffee until now. “The coffee Is sensational,” said Kenney.

Black Rifle Coffee first started roasting in Utah in 2014 and has since gained popularity. They only have a few coffee shop locations in the country.

The idea for the shop came after employees at another local store realized they couldn’t keep packages of Black Rifle Coffee on the shelves.

Whether you call it a cup of joe, a cup of java, or an americano, almost everyone loves coffee. And in Ruston, there is a new shop serving coffee with a purpose. (KNOE)

“So, after a little while, we started to realize that we were selling the coffee a lot faster than we can get it in,” said Kenney.

Once the shop opened on East Kentucky Avenue, the troops charged in and brought new recruits to join the ranks.

Another customer, James Skinner, has been in a couple of times and loves how the place is set up.

“The couches were great, the atmosphere is good, coffee was good. And we just said, hey, let’s move our Wednesday meeting here regularly,” said Skinner. “I’m saying Bye, bye to Starbucks.”

Plus, the shop serves food that includes a hot honey-covered biscuit and a sausage and egg croissant.

Skinner is working on trying everything on the menu.

“Yeah, I have not had the breakfast sandwich yet. But that’s my next breakfast,” said Skinner.

Whether you call it a cup of joe, a cup of java, or an americano, almost everyone loves coffee. And in Ruston, there is a new shop serving coffee with a purpose. (KNOE)

So, grab your squad and head to Black Rifle Coffee Company, you’ll find a cup of joe providing more than that morning boost that will feed your soul.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.