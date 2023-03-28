Councilwoman Juanita Woods looking to light up South Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A push to light up South Monroe.

City Councilwoman Juanita Woods is doing something unique to make that happen.

Woods is launching her “No Dark Spaces” initiative and tagging light poles with yellow ribbons to let Entergy know they don’t work to reduce crime and beautify the community.

“Once you get the lighting and everything and everything looks nice, it would attract attention,” longtime Monroe resident Kenneth Ray Brice told KNOE.

Woods says improved lighting will make Monroe safer.

“When you’ve got dark spaces, that is something that is going to perpetuate crime,” said Woods. “We are trying to eliminate crime in our areas.”

Brice agrees.

“Crime basically is like on the dark side,” said Brice. “On the dark side, it’s dark. Anything is possible to happen where you can’t see it. When everything is lit up, you can see it.”

Woods says the goal is to move the project throughout the city and get residents involved.

“We are going to have these ribbons at all of the rec centers here in the Booker T area,” explained Woods. “We are going to have them at Powell. We are going to have them at Marbles. We are going to have them at the schools. We’re going to put them everywhere.”

Entergy tells KNOE they have already replaced 1500 lights in Monroe this year.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.