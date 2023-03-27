Salvation Army accepting donations for disaster relief following Mississippi tornadoes

Salvation Army accepting donations for disaster relief following Mississippi tornadoes
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army is accepting donations to assist impacted towns in Mississippi following the devastating tornadoes that traveled through the state.

Donations can be made by texting “MSTORNADOES” to 51555, or on the Salvation Army website HERE.

Four Salvation Army mobile feeding units are in impacted towns with four units on standby, according to WLBT News.

They are also currently serving meals in Rolling Fork, MS.

