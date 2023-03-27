Oauchita Parish crash claims life of Texas woman

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on March 25, 2023, around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Hwy 546. The crash claimed the life of Linda Watson Tillis, 71, of Dallas, Tx.

LSP says the investigation revealed a vehicle was driving westbound while Tillis was stopped on the shoulder behind an unoccupied commercial motor vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle crossed the fog line and hit Tillis’ car, causing it to hit the trailer of the commercial vehicle.

Tillis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the vehicle that hit Tillis’ was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

