Numerous NELA educators in the running for 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year

Louisiana Department of Education
Louisiana Department of Education(Louisiana Department of Education)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Numerous Northeast Louisiana community members have been nominated as 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists because of their exceptional work fostering success within future generations.

The Louisiana Department of Education (DOE) recently announced the semifinalist list.

“These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state,” the state DOE said. “Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.”

All finalists will be recognized on July 22, 2023, at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala. The teacher and principal of the year will both be announced at the gala. The event will be held at the World War II Museum and is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.

The following NELA teachers have been nominated for the 2024 Louisiana Teacher of the Year:

  • City of Monroe School District - Kody Chase
  • Franklin Parish - Jessica Parker
  • Ouachita Parish - Brittany Ellis

The following NELA principals have been nominated for the 2024 Louisiana Principal of the Year:

  • Lincoln Parish - Jennifer Martin
  • Lincoln Preparatory School - Gordan Ford

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
Election results for Ouachita parish and the City of Ruston
Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint
Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Mild temperatures for much of this week
School closures due to possible severe weather Friday.
Friday school closures due to possible severe weather

Latest News

LPSO announces launch of Special Needs Program
LPSO announces launch of Special Needs Program
Baton Rouge Police Department Helicopter
FAA releases preliminary cause of BRPD chopper crash
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about voice recording scams.
BBB: Voice recording scams
Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about voice recording scams.
BBB: Voice recording scams