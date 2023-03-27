Numerous NELA educators in the running for 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Numerous Northeast Louisiana community members have been nominated as 2024 Teacher and Principal of the Year Semifinalists because of their exceptional work fostering success within future generations.

The Louisiana Department of Education (DOE) recently announced the semifinalist list.

“These educators are making exceptional gains with students, guiding them to achieve at the highest levels in the state,” the state DOE said. “Their commitment to student success exemplifies Louisiana’s teaching profession.”

All finalists will be recognized on July 22, 2023, at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala. The teacher and principal of the year will both be announced at the gala. The event will be held at the World War II Museum and is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.

The following NELA teachers have been nominated for the 2024 Louisiana Teacher of the Year:

City of Monroe School District - Kody Chase

Franklin Parish - Jessica Parker

Ouachita Parish - Brittany Ellis

The following NELA principals have been nominated for the 2024 Louisiana Principal of the Year:

Lincoln Parish - Jennifer Martin

Lincoln Preparatory School - Gordan Ford

