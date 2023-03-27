Monroe man arrested, accused of blackmailing woman with compromising photos and videos

A Monroe man is accused of extortion.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe man was arrested on March 25 after being accused of threatening to send out compromising images and videos of a girl who was refusing to send the suspect money.

The suspect, Owen Mullins, allegedly was blackmailing a girl, demanding she send him $1,000 or he would send explicit nude pictures and sex videos of her to her parents, according to court records.

The Monroe Police Department says a witness provided them with video footage of a phone call between the victim and Mullins, and Mullins can allegedly be heard in the video saying “You better send me $1,000 or I’m going to send it to your daddy.”

Mullins arrived at the Monroe police station and was advised of his Rights per Miranda, according to MPD. Mullins was allegedly then told investigators had a video of him attempting to get the victim to send him money.

MPD says Mullins told them, post Miranda, he did that because the victim was allegedly spreading rumors around the University of Louisiana Monroe about Mullins sleeping with other girls.

Mullins was arrested on a charge of extortion and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

