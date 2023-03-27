Man securing yard items during windstorm dies when tree falls on him, sheriff says

Saturday's heavy winds led to a man losing his life outside his home. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man died after a tree fell directly on him during a windstorm in West Virginia, officials said.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the man was outside his home, trying to secure items from blowing away when the tree fell on him Saturday afternoon.

Next-door neighbor Michael Leach was not home when it happened, but he said he’s heartbroken for the victim’s wife and family.

“Come to find out, you lose your life doing something that’s just a basic job or task that you do once a week. I hate hearing that for him,” Leach said.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
Election results for Ouachita parish and the City of Ruston
Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint
Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Mild temperatures for much of this week
School closures due to possible severe weather Friday.
Friday school closures due to possible severe weather

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury due back at work
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to an official during a visit to Zaporizhzhia,...
Zelenskyy, atomic agency chief discuss nuclear plant fears
LPSO announces launch of Special Needs Program
LPSO announces launch of Special Needs Program
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
LIVE: 3 students, shooter at Tennessee school dead, authorities say
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Shooting at Nashville elementary school