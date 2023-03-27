LPSO announces launch of Special Needs Program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of its Special Needs Program. Beginning March 27, residents can get a sticker at the Sheiff’s Office for their vehicles that will help first responders identify who may be in the car.

In the event of an accident, LPSO says first responders will be able to quickly recognize if there is a person with autism, down syndrome, dementia, deafness, PTSD, etc. in the vehicle. You can put the sticker on the window of your home as well. The sticker will also help first responders if your loved one is in need but is unable to communicate effectively on their own.

Each person that would like to receive the sticker must give their home address and vehicle license plate number so LPSO will be able to notate it into the dispatch system. Upon giving the information, you will receive three stickers for your vehicle or home.

LPSO says this program is an effort to reassure the community that they are committed to serving all the citizens of Lincoln Parish and to show their awareness of those individuals who are most vulnerable.

This is a free service provided to the citizens of Lincoln Parish. To get your sticker, stop by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and fill out the form. If you have any questions, contact Sgt. Iris Winston at 318-251-6440 or iwinston@lpsheriff.org

