High schoolers interested in chemistry, related fields can apply to Louisiana Tech fellowship program

By Madison Remrey
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - High school students who are interested in pursuing a degree in chemistry or related fields have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience this summer working on projects with college faculty at Louisiana Tech University.

The American Chemical Society has awarded Louisiana Tech a Project SEED (Summer Experiences for the Economically Disadvantaged) 2023 Program grant to fund five paid fellowships for high school students interested in chemistry or related fields.

During the fellowship, which will last from June 5 through Aug. 4, students will be paid $4,000. There is also an opportunity for selected students to earn up to $20,000 in scholarships.

Accepted applicants will have the opportunity to work on the following projects:

  • “Design, Build, and Test Charge Particle Detectors using Organic Scintillators” with Dr. Rakitha Beminiwattha, Associate Professor of Physics
  • “Flexible High-Temperature Thermoelectric Energy Scavenging via Printable Metal Oxide Inks” with Dr. Arden Moore, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering
  • “Catalytic Upcycling of Waste Plastics into Sustainable Fuels” with Dr. Yang Xiao, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering
  • “Improving the Compatibility of Waste Plastic and Asphalt Binder via Theoretically Justified Identification of Compatible Blends” with Dr. Nazimuddin Wasiuddin, Professor of Civil Engineering
  • “Integration of Electrochemical and Electrophysiological Sensing on Flexible Multielectrode Arrays to Achieve Multimodality and Implant Stability” with Dr. Elisa Castagnola, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering

Those interested in applying must submit an application by March 31.

For more information, contact Dr. Kristie Ruddick, Louisiana Tech ASCE Program Coordinator, at (318)-257-2632 or kruddick@latech.edu.

