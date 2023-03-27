Tornado Disaster Relief

Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native

One of the victims was identified as a native of Baton Rouge.
By Lester Duhé and Michael Simoneaux
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The head of school killed in a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school on Monday, March 27, was from Baton Rouge, according to a family friend.

The head of school, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, was among three adults and three 9-year-olds killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in the Nashville area, authorities said.

RELATED: LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

The family friend said Dr. Koonce went to University High Lab School and studied at LSU.

Dr. Koonce had been at The Covenant School for nearly seven years. Click here to read a letter from Dr. Koonce on the school’s website.

The child victims were identified by authorities as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The other two adult victims were identified by authorities as Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the school, authorities said. They added the suspect was killed by law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Monroe man is accused of extortion.
Monroe man arrested, accused of blackmailing woman with compromising photos and videos
House fire generic
4-year-old dies in Monroe fire, State Fire Marshal investigating
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Hello Kiddie Kreations and additional Monroe vendors, March 2023
Monroe woman decorates for popular ATL hip-hop couple, growing local economy

Latest News

DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime...
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime investigation
The Arkansas 94th General Assembly is considering several pieces of legislation.
Covering the Capitol: Arkansas lawmakers considering legislation
Monroe-West Monroe has been ranked by Southern Living as one of the best southern towns for...
Southern Living ranks Monroe-West Monroe among best southern towns for retirement
LSU Women's Basketball: Kim Mulkey - 3/28/2023
Hello Kiddie Kreations and additional Monroe vendors, March 2023
Monroe woman decorates for popular ATL hip-hop couple, growing local economy