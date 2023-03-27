Black Bayou experiencing Cyanobacteria bloom

Black Bayou experiencing Cyanobacteria bloom
Black Bayou experiencing Cyanobacteria bloom(Source: Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge said in a Facebook post that they are experiencing a Cyanobacteria bloom in the lake. The post says staff have collected samples and are waiting for test results.

Some species of Cyanobacteria can be toxic. Black Bayou staff say people should use caution and avoid contact with the water. The post says staff will keep the public updated as they learn more and will give as much notice as possible if access needs to be closed to the lake and pier.

