BBB: Voice recording scams

Jo Ann Deal from the BBB tells us about voice recording scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - April Fools’ Day is approaching, and the Better Business Bureau doesn’t want you to get fooled out of your hard-earned money. A new scheme has scammers using artificial intelligence to clone people’s voices and use it later to dupe one of their loved ones out of money.

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an official warning on the matter. It’s called the grandparent, family or friend emergency scam, and it is a form of domestic terrorism. Jo Ann Deal of the BBB said anyone can be subjected to this scam, although the elderly are the primary targets.

When you get a call from a scammer, Deal says do not say a word. If you speak to scammers, they can record your voice and use it at a later date to scam a loved one of yours. Scammers have access to social media and they most likely know some important information about you already, so don’t be fooled. Deal says to always verify your sources, so you won’t be confused.

