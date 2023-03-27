4-year-old dies in Monroe fire, State Fire Marshal investigating

House fire generic
House fire generic(Source: WIFR)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal says deputies are currently investigating a fire that happened in Monroe on March 25 just before 6 a.m. and claimed the life of a child.

The Monroe Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire near the 4000 block of Lee Ave. Firefighters learned there were 11 people present in the home when the fire started. Ten people were accounted for, with a 4-year-old boy not found. The child’s body was later found inside the home by firefighters.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LSFM says more information will be released as it comes available.

