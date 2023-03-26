Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department responded to a call in reference to a barricaded subject on March 25, 2023, around 3 a.m. near the 1900 block of Cagle Drive.

When officers arrived at the residence, they located the victim and her four children outside. The victim told officers that suspect Kaice Handy was armed inside her home. The victim said before the officers arrived, Handy took the victim’s gun that belonged to her and pointed it at her. She said her children, all under the age of 12, tried to escape from the bedroom window but were unable to.

MPD said Handy refused to exit the residence when officers told him to. After negotiating with Handy for almost an hour, MPD S.W.A.T. was called to assist. Handy surrendered around 5:30 a.m.

Handy was arrested on the charges of five counts of false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault, violation of protective order and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

