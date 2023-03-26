Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint

Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint
Monroe officers arrest suspect who held woman at gunpoint(Source: Monroe Police Department)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department responded to a call in reference to a barricaded subject on March 25, 2023, around 3 a.m. near the 1900 block of Cagle Drive.

When officers arrived at the residence, they located the victim and her four children outside. The victim told officers that suspect Kaice Handy was armed inside her home. The victim said before the officers arrived, Handy took the victim’s gun that belonged to her and pointed it at her. She said her children, all under the age of 12, tried to escape from the bedroom window but were unable to.

MPD said Handy refused to exit the residence when officers told him to. After negotiating with Handy for almost an hour, MPD S.W.A.T. was called to assist. Handy surrendered around 5:30 a.m.

Handy was arrested on the charges of five counts of false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon, one count of domestic abuse aggravated assault, violation of protective order and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary, has died.
Community mourning death of ‘beloved’ elementary school teacher, unborn child
School closures due to possible severe weather Friday.
Friday school closures due to possible severe weather
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
Election results for Ouachita parish and the City of Ruston
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast: Severe Weather Possible Again Sunday Afternoon

Latest News

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
Election results for Ouachita parish and the City of Ruston
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright