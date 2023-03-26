Election results for Ouachita parish and the City of Ruston

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center...
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state's high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish will be getting a new animal shelter as the parish-wide proposition for a tax levy passed with 62% of the vote.

The City of Ruston has also voted to approve all five propositions for the cities alcohol sales. With propositions three and four passing, the city will now allow stand alone bars and stores such as Walmart and Brookshires to sell hard alcohol.

To see other election results in Louisiana, click here.

