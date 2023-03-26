Election results for Ouachita parish and the City of Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish will be getting a new animal shelter as the parish-wide proposition for a tax levy passed with 62% of the vote.

The City of Ruston has also voted to approve all five propositions for the cities alcohol sales. With propositions three and four passing, the city will now allow stand alone bars and stores such as Walmart and Brookshires to sell hard alcohol.

To see other election results in Louisiana, click here.

