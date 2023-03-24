Union Arts Council collects art for 11th annual Competitive Art Exhibition

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Arts Council called for artists and their artwork Friday morning.

The Union Arts Council in Farmerville collected art from student artists, amateur artists, professional artists and youth in grades nine through 12 based in Union Parish for their annual art show. The Call for Art happened at The Dance Studio of Union Parish from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Vice President Tammy McKown of the arts council says the art is a way to showcase to the community what kind of talent they have locally.

Submissions ranged from photography, paintings, 3-dimensional, and sculpture.

McKown says to help with art instruction in classrooms, the council looks to have educators involved in the art show.

“If the art teacher brings the artwork, we give a check to the school for $250 for them to use to buy any kind of art supplies that they would like,” says McKown.

The art will be available for public viewing and judging at the council’s 11th annual Competitive Art Exhibition at The Dance Studio of Union Parish on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Ribbons and cash prizes will be awarded to artists in four categories: 2-Dimensional Fine Art, 3-Dimensional Fine Art, Photography and Folk Art/Crafts.

