Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Swett is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Local community college instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
KNOE Thursday Evening Weather Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Strong, long-track tornadoes & damaging winds possibe Tomorrow
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Understanding new tax laws in Louisiana

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates
LaSalle Parish Schools Calendar Proposal 2023-2024
LaSalle Parish residents voice concerns over proposal for 4-day school week
LaSalle Parish residents voice concerns over proposal for 4-day school week calendar
LaSalle Parish residents voice concerns over proposal for 4-day school week calendar
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video