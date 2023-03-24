Long-lived tornadoes, damaging winds, & large hail are likely later today

An active weather day is likely across the region for this afternoon and evening. Make sure you have a plan in place and be prepared for all severe weather hazards. This includes the threat of long-lived tornadoes. Storms will wind down tonight and sunshine will return for your Saturday. By Sunday, another active weather day is expected as an isolated storm or two could be severe in the afternoon and evening. Storm chances will scatter the forecast next week with mild to above-average temperatures.

How you can prepare. (Max)

Today: The first half of the day will be quiet, but a cold front will push strong to severe storms across our area late in the day. Storm chances are 90%. Make sure to plan ahead! Theses storms will develop during the afternoon and track east into the evening. Temperatures will peak in the low and mid 80s. Even without the storms, winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph.

SET-UP: Warm and muggy conditions are gradually increasing in the ArkLaMiss. Later today a cold front will make its way toward the region and trigger, scattered strong to severe storms.

OUTLOOK: The SPC has placed almost the entire ArkLaMiss in a MODERATE (4/5) risk.

All severe weather hazards are possible today. (Max)

THREATS: All severe weather hazards are likely. This includes the threat of large hail up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging winds in excess of 80 mph, tornadoes, and flash flooding. Some tornadoes could be strong and long-track. Rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to over an inch in some places.

There is a medium-high threat of tornadoes. Hail could be up to 2 inches in diameter. Winds could be as strong as 80 mph. (Max)

Isolated flash flooding is possible along and north of I-20. (Max)

Have a safety plan and severe weather kit. (Max)

TIMING: Scattered storms are looking to develop after 3 pm. These storms are looking discrete during the early afternoon but as more storms form, they will begin to merge into a broken line. This line will gradually track east and severe weather threats should be ending close to 10 pm. A second smaller line looks to develop after 10 pm, but it may not have much energy to work with.

Storms will develop between 3-4 mph. (Max)

Tonight: The storms will gradually clear to the east into Mississippi by about 9-10 pm. Some cloud cover will hang around with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow: Beautiful weather is expected in the ArkLaMiss, and it is going to be a phenomenal day to get outside. The sun will be shining bright with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will still be a bit breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunday: Cloud cover will increase over the area again as showers and storms return to the forecast. A low severe weather threat exists with these storms. They will move through during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are 60%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Isolated severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon. (Max)

Isolated flash flooding is possible over the southeastern corner of the ArkLaMiss. (Max)

Monday: Partly sunny skies will be in place over the region with a few scattered storms possible south of I-20 later in the night. Rain chances are 40%. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: A nice day for the region with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs peaking in the low 70s. It’ll be another great day to get outside.

Thursday: A good start to the day, but storms return to the forecast with rain chances at 40% for the pm hours. Highs will climb to the low 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.