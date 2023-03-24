The Humane Society of Louisiana and CPSO rescue multiple animals from Ferriday residence

By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Ferriday on March 24, 2023, after a report of two starving pit bull terriers, a mare and a foal.

Jeff Dorson, the Humane Society of Louisiana’s Executive Director, joined by Kelly Roy and Josh Spears, accompanied CPSO to rescue and transport the animals to a location where they can receive medical attention and proper nutrition.

CPSO arrested owner Albert D. Lee on the charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

If you are interested in making a donation to care for these animals, visit the Humane Society of Louisiana’s website.

