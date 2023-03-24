Entergy warns of utility imposter scams among severe weather

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With severe weather, utility imposter scammers are quick to act. Entergy says email and text scams are common among bad storms. Interacting with these fraudulent messages can cause financial loss or identity theft.

A release from Entergy says utility imposter scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money, account credentials and other sensitive information. There are several steps you can take to protect yourself and limit fraud exposure.

Beware of messages that urge you to click unknown links. Some scams may ask you to click a link for power delivery and restoration updates. Entergy says to click carefully because by engaging, you run the risk of infecting your device and releasing your personal data.

Be mindful of pressure to act quickly. Criminals often express urgency to get you to rush into providing your personal information, like credit card or banking information. Entergy says they do not accept or require payments to reconnect power after inclement weather events.

Watch out for language that is uncharacteristic of Entergy. Entergy says atypical, erroneous spelling, punctuation, capitalization, spacing or grammar can be signs of email or text scams. While some red flags will be obvious, Entergy says others can be discreet and may slip past your radar when you are distracted. They say you must scrutinize all unexpected. unsolicited messages for scam warning signs.

If you suspect suspicious or criminal activities, report them to the proper authorities. For additional services about new and evolving threats, visit Entergy’s website.

