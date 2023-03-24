City of West Monroe offering Easter wagon rides

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering Easter wagon rides on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The wagon ride will include a scavenger hunt through downtown West Monroe. There will also be games and treats provided in Alley Park.

Downtown West Monroe said in a Facebook post that the first 200 people will get a special Easter treat.

Wagon rides are $5 with rides taking place every 20 minutes starting in Alley Park.

