City of West Monroe offering Easter wagon rides
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering Easter wagon rides on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The wagon ride will include a scavenger hunt through downtown West Monroe. There will also be games and treats provided in Alley Park.
Downtown West Monroe said in a Facebook post that the first 200 people will get a special Easter treat.
Wagon rides are $5 with rides taking place every 20 minutes starting in Alley Park.
