Adopt a Pet: Meet Coco!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Coco! She’s a Mut and available for adoption at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Coco’s about 2 years old and recently came to the shelter because she had an elderly owner who could no longer care for her. Roxanne Smith of Paws of Nela said Coco is great with other dogs and great on a leash, she even said she’s house-trained.

Adoptions are available at the shelter on 417 Well Road, in West Monroe.

Smith also informed the viewers of Good Morning ArkLaMiss of an event this weekend. Saturday, they will be helping Music City Studios with Bow-wow and Meow throwdown. There will be vendors, music, and of course animals. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

