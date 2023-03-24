100 orphaned wells plugged across Louisiana through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards said in a Facebook post that the state is taking advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and has plugged 100 orphaned wells across Louisiana in the first two months. He says another 30 wells are anticipated to be plugged by the end of March.

Gov. Edwards says every well site removed is one less pathway for methane, oil, or saltwater contamination to reach the surface. He says reducing methane emissions is a key goal of Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan.

Environmental Defense Fund says there are 4,628 documented orphan wells across the state. There are 600 in Union Parish, 224 in Ouachita Parish and 199 in Morehouse Parish. They say when a well is left unplugged, it can leak oil and other toxic chemicals as well as endanger water wells and other sources. They can also contribute to air pollution and emit methane. Orphan wells dramatically impact local communities and economies by threatening the health and well-being of residents and decreasing property values which lowers funding for local schools, police departments, and other public services.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.