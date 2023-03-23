A Warm and Humid Afternoon Across the ArkLaMiss

Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Temperatures this afternoon reached into the low and mid 80s across the ArkLaMiss. This is well above normal for this time of year for the region. Average high temperatures this time of year are closers to 71 degrees. The warm and associated humidity will stick around for tonight and for Friday. Tonight, low temperatures will only be in the mid and upper 60s. Friday’s high temperatures will reach into the low and mid 80s once again. The warmth and humidity will support the develop of storms as a cold front approaches and then crosses the region.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts.

A snapshot of temperatures across the ArkLaMiss during the afternoon of Thursday, March 23rd, 2023.(Marcus Walter)

