Town of Jonesboro hosting “Spring into Health” community health fair

JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - The town of Jonesboro is having a community health fair and block party on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The event is from 12 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

A variety of vendors will be present to teach you how to better care for your mental, physical, emotional and financial well-being. Mental health assessments, immunizations, financial literacy, and other services and activities will be offered.

For more details on this event, email shirah.tolliver@la.gov

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.