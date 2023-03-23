Town of Jonesboro hosting “Spring into Health” community health fair

Town of Jonesboro hosting "Spring into Health" community health fair
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - The town of Jonesboro is having a community health fair and block party on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The event is from 12 to 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

A variety of vendors will be present to teach you how to better care for your mental, physical, emotional and financial well-being. Mental health assessments, immunizations, financial literacy, and other services and activities will be offered.

For more details on this event, email shirah.tolliver@la.gov

Understanding new tax laws in Louisiana

