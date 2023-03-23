Optimum announces internet service upgrade for Jackson Parish cities

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Jonesboro, Hodge, Quitman, North Hodge and East Hodge will be getting an upgrade to one gig of internet service from Optimum. A release from Optimum says due to a significant network and infrastructure upgrade, better services will be available to residents and businesses in these areas for the first time.

Optimum offers a wide range of internet speeds and participates in the Affordable Connectivity Program which helps qualifying households pay for internet and mobile services.

Chief Growth Officer for Optimum Leroy Williams says Optimum is pleased to launch its full suite of products, backed by the newly built 1 Gig internet network, in Jonesboro, Hodge, Quitman, North Hodge, and East Hodge. “With ultra-fast internet up to 1 Gig paired with mobile, TV, and home phone services, residents and businesses can rely on Optimum to meet all their connectivity and entertainment needs,” says Williams.

The release says Optimum’s award-winning internet comes with 99.9% reliability, whole home WiFi coverage with Smart WiFi 6 for seamless streaming, working, gaming and more, built-in security, as well as 24/7 tech support. The company’s Optimum Mobile service is delivered over America’s most awarded 5G network and offers plans starting as low as $15 per month per line. Customers who pair Optimum Internet with Optimum Mobile not only enjoy a seamless connection at home and on the go but can also save up to $15 each month on their internet bill.

