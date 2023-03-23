Madison Parish hosting community health fair at Tallulah Community Center

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Madison community health fair will be held at the Tallulah Community Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This free community event for Madison Parish residents will provide wellness checks and demonstrations. Attendees will get to learn more about ways to stay healthy and active. There will also be opportunities to learn about resources available throughout the community.

For more details, contact Brittany Washington at brittny_sims@suagcenter.com or (318)-574-2465.

