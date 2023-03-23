KNOE Thursday Noon Forecast: Strong, long-track tornadoes & damaging winds possibe Tomorrow

A significant severe weather threat is possible across the ArkLaMiss tomorrow. Warm and muggy conditions are continuing for today and tomorrow. By tomorrow evening, a strong cold front will be advancing east into our area. Storms will trigger out ahead of this front and along it. These storms will be strong to severe and capable of producing all weather hazards including tornadoes. The storms will clear out by early Saturday morning and then sunshine will return to the region. Scattered thunderstorms return to the region on Sunday and could pose a low severe weather threat, but nothing to be concerned with at this time. Otherwise, most of next week is looking mild.

Today: Mostly cloudy early in the day, but mostly sunny later in the day. Highs will climb into the low and mid 80s with breezy south winds gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Cloud cover will quickly build back in over the region with our warm and muggy conditions. Lows will only fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tomorrow: The first half of the day will be quiet, but a cold front will push strong to severe storms across our area late in the day. Storm chances are 80%. Make sure to plan ahead! These storms will develop during the afternoon and track east into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will peak in the low and mid 80s. Even without the storms, winds will be gusting to 30-40 mph.

The SPC has increased the threat of severe weather again.

SET-UP: Warm and muggy conditions are gradually increasing in the ArkLaMiss. Tomorrow, a cold front will make its way into the region and trigger, scattered strong to severe storms.

OUTLOOK: The SPC has placed almost the entire ArkLaMiss in a MODERATE (4/5) risk.

THREATS: All severe weather hazards are likely. This includes the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding. Some tornadoes could be strong and long-track. Rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to over an inch in some places.

TIMING: Scattered storms are looking to develop after 2 pm. These storms are looking discrete during the early afternoon but as more storms form, they will begin to merge into a broken line. This line will gradually track east and severe weather threats should be ending close to 10 pm. A second smaller line looks to develop after 10 pm, but it may not have much energy to work with.

Saturday: Beautiful weather is expected in the ArkLaMiss, and it is going to be a phenomenal day to get outside after the rain clears out early in the morning. The sun will be shining bright by the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday: Cloud cover will increase over the area again as showers and storms return to the forecast. A low severe weather threat could exist with these storms. Rain chances are 60%. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny skies will be in place over the region with a few isolated storms possible south of I-20 later in the night. Rain chances are 20%. Highs will peak in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: A nice day for the region with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very pleasant with highs peaking in the low 70s. It’ll be another great day to get outside.

