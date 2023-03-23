City of Monroe opens Sound Diplomacy survey for residents

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe invites all residents to take part in the Sound Diplomacy survey to help with the Ouachita Parish music survey.

the city of Monroe said in a Facebook post that Ouachita Parish is rich in music and cultural heritage. Understanding the music economy can help create the best audience and experience to ensure Monroe is a destination for all genres and disciplines of music.

Partaking in this survey will allow Monroe to better leverage its wider music and cultural economy.

To take the survey, visit their website.

