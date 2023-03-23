Alcohol change is coming to Arkansas State University

(KAIT)
By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is restructuring its alcohol permits on campus, and some areas will no longer sell alcohol.

The change is coming at the recommendation of the Alcohol Beverage Control. Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the ABC, said they were reviewing their permit and recommended the university restructure their permit to hold separate permits at each location.

The university applied for three permits at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

The permits include First National Bank Arena, Centennial Bank Stadium and Tomlinson Stadium.

The Pavilion, Cooper Alumni Center, and The Fowler Center will not be included in the restructuring, meaning the three locations will not be able to sell alcohol at their venues.

Vice President of Strategic Communications Jeff Hankins said while the three locations will not be able to sell alcohol, it can be served during events through sponsorship or if purchased previously.

The change will take effect once the new permits are approved.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Swett is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Local community college instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Bawcomville opening of Sandal Family Apartments
Bawcomville affordable housing complex set to open in April
Louisiana Tech University Student Government Association Vice President Gabriel Freeman has...
Louisiana Tech SGA Vice President addresses allegations made against him

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/23
Understanding new tax laws in Louisiana
According to a news release, Lewellen was the sponsor of a law that created the Minority Health...
Former Arkansas state senator dies
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place