2 women wanted in connection with Nathan Millard case

(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry
(Left) Tabbetha Barner, (Right) Tiffany Guidry(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two women in connection with the disappearance of Nathan Millard.

According to BRPD, Tabbetha Barner has an active warrant for prostitution and failure to seek assistance. Tiffany Guidry has an active arrest warrant for unlawful disposal of human remains, prostitution and failure to seek assistance.

Tiffany Guidry.
Tiffany Guidry.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
Tabbeth Barber.
Tabbeth Barber.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone who has information on Barner and Guidry whereabouts are urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3866 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Swett is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Local community college instructor accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
Understanding new tax laws in Louisiana
Bawcomville opening of Sandal Family Apartments
Bawcomville affordable housing complex set to open in April

Latest News

Choudrant Softball
Team of the
This is the current Northeast Louisiana Children's Museum, located at 323 Walnut St. in Monroe.
New museum in Monroe one step closer to reality
Two suspects were detained when a police chase ended on U.S. 171 around midday Thursday, March...
Two detained after police chase ends on 171 in Lake Charles
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 3/23