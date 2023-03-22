US is revamping organ transplant system

The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network will have a new data dashboard.

The focus of the overhaul is accountability and transparency.

The data dashboard will provide details about individual transplant centers, organ retrievals and waitlists.

The nonprofit United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the national system, has been criticized for its handling of organs, long waitlists and deaths among patients.

More than 100,000 Americans are on the waitlist for a new organ, and about 6,000 Americans die each year waiting for one.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
Monroe police arrest suspect wanted for multiple charges including attempted murder
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell sits in a police car after a hearing at the Fremont County...
Judge says no death penalty for mom in triple murder case
Paul Abercrombie, 21, is accused of killing his friend while the two were making music early...
Man accused of killing friend tells cops he was high on mushrooms, report says
A police warrant signed over the weekend adds further clarity to the time spent between Nathan...
Police release new details about night Nathan Millard’s body was dumped

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home
FILE - The teen told officers that two others may have been shot and authorities spent the...
2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school