ULM defeats La Tech at home for first time since 2007

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM hosted Louisiana Tech at Lou St. Amant Field for the first I-20 rivalry game of the 2023 season. For the first time since 2007, the Warhawks defeated the Bulldogs at home, 10-6. After the win, Head Coach Michael Federico said, “It was fun to see us fight and persevere. That is the word I’ll use tonight.”

